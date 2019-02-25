Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Sold out.

While it doesn’t support Alexa or AirPlay 2 like the newer Sonos One, the original Sonos Play:1 is still a terrific sounding speaker that can sync up with other Sonos products for multi-room audio. Normally $149, Woot just put a batch of new ones on sale for $119, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.

Every time Sonos has offered this kind of deal, it’s sold out quickly. So, head on over to Woot to pickup a terrific WiFi speaker.