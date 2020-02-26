It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsBeauty

Have A Skincare Spa Day With Anjou Dead Sea Mud Mask

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
126
Save
Anjou Dead Sea Mud Mask | $10 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAA9X
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

Anjou Dead Sea Mud Mask | $10 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAA9X

Skincare is so important. If not for your actual skin, but for the all around relaxation that comes from it. Infused with aloe and lactic acid, Anjou Dead Sea Mud Mask will relax your skin and help with inflammation. Plus, it’s only $10, so it’s cheap enough to give it a try. So why not grab a bottle, slap some on your face and close your eyes for about 15-20 minutes to let the mask do it’s magic. If you have sensitive skin, I would recommend placing a small amount on the back of your wrist just to be safe! Snatch one up before it is gone!

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Wednesday's Best Deals: MacBook Air, Ninja Blender, Give'r Gloves, and More

These Lowkey $299 Indochino Suits Are Tailored to You and Your Budget [Exclusive]

This Popular Ninja Blender Is Down to Just $70

It's 2020, Charge Your Phone With An Anker Powerwave Pad