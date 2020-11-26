It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Have a Robot Clean Your Room With the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBlack Friday DealsBlack FridayHoliday 2020
173
Save
ILife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner | $110| Amazon
ILife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner | $110| Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

ILife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner | $110| Amazon

If you work often and you don’t have the energy to vacuum your home from time to time, it helps that in 2020 we can rely on a robot to do this chore for us.

Advertisement

The ILife V3s Robot Vacuum Cleaner is no exception, where it can have a daily routine to go to certain rooms, vacuum up any dirt, and then go back to its charging station, ready for the next day of tasks.

Advertisement

It has sensors for when it could be close to falling, and it also comes with a remote control, in case you need to command it for extra uses.

At 31% off for Black Friday it’s at a great price to be the companion for when you’d rather spend an evening on your new PlayStation 5, or watch a new ‘Mandalorian’ episode.

G/O Media may get a commission
Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen)
Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen)
Daryl Baxter

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is Finally Back on Sale, So Hit the Gas

The 10 Best Deals of November 25, 2020

Save 35% for Better Airflow Across Your Home With a Blueair 211+ Purifier

Marvel's Avengers is Down to $25 in World's Mightiest Price Reduction