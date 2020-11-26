Have a Robot Clean Your Room With the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner

ILife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner $110| Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

If you work often and you don’t have the energy to vacuum your home from time to time, it helps that in 2020 we can rely on a robot to do this chore for us.

The ILife V3s Robot Vacuum Cleaner is no exception, where it can have a daily routine to go to certain rooms, vacuum up any dirt, and then go back to its charging station, ready for the next day of tasks.

It has sensors for when it could be close to falling, and it also comes with a remote control, in case you need to command it for extra uses.

At 31% off for Black Friday it’s at a great price to be the companion for when you’d rather spend an evening on your new PlayStation 5, or watch a new ‘Mandalorian’ episode.

