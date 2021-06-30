It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Have a Retro Mighty Morphin Summer With These Power Ranger Geeki Tiki Mugs

Don't let Rita Repulsa stop you from a little vintage fun

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Pre-Order Power Ranger 16 Oz. Geeki Tikis Mugs | $20 | Entertainment Earth
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Pre-Order Power Ranger 16 Oz. Geeki Tikis Mugs | $20 | Entertainment Earth

If you were a kid of certain age, you definitely had Power Ranger toys. They were everywhere in the ‘90s and have even resurfaced with new films and tv shows. These teens are enteral. And now you can bring all the nostalgia right to your home. Pre-order each of these mugs from Geeki Tikis and rep your favorite or grab the whole set. I’m only a little disappointed there is no Green Ranger, but hey, it’s only the first release. Perhaps we can get Tommy and Alpha 5 in the future.

I’m a big fan of these mugs and even have a few of the Star Wars ones. Each is beautifully stylized in a retro tiki design. They are made from strong ceramic and can handle both the dishwasher and microwave. They stand about seven inches tall and make excellent decorations on a bookshelf or desk too.

Each will ship for $9, and they are excpeted to do so in August.

Sheilah Villari

