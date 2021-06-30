Have a Retro Mighty Morphin Summer With These Power Ranger Geeki Tiki Mugs

Pre-Order Power Ranger 16 Oz. Geeki Tikis Mugs Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Pre-Order P ower Ranger 16 Oz. Geeki Tikis Mugs | $20 | Entertainment Earth



If you were a kid of certain age, you definitely had Power Ranger toys. They were everywhere in the ‘90s and have even resurfaced with new films and tv shows. These teens are enteral. And now you can bring all the nostalgia right to your home. P re-order each of these mugs from Geeki Tikis and rep your favorite or grab the whole set. I’m o nly a little disappointed there is no Gr een R anger, but hey, it’s only the first release. Perhaps we can get Tommy and Alpha 5 in the future .

I’m a big fan of these mugs and even have a few of the Star Wars ones. Each is beautifully stylized in a retro tiki design. They are made from strong ceramic and can handle both the dishwasher and microwave. They stand about seven inches tall and make excellent decorations on a bookshelf or desk too .

Each will ship for $9, and they are excpeted to do so in August.

