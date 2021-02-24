It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming Deals

Have a Nice, Wholesome Time With Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition for $35

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Save
Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition (PS5) | $35 | Best Buy Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition (Xbox) | $35 | Best Buy
Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition (PS5) | $35 | Best Buy
Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition (Xbox) | $35 | Best Buy
Screenshot: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition (PS5) | $35 | Best Buy
Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition (Xbox) | $35 | Best Buy

Are you ready to play a nice, wholesome fighting game with your friends? Cool. I hope that works out for you! Anyways, Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition is on sale for $35, and it’s a game where you destroy a man’s skeleton until he dies. If you’re confused by all the different re-releases and DLC packs for the game, all you need to know is this: the Ultimate Edition has it all. You’ll get Kombat Packs I and II, Shao Kahn, and the Aftermath expansion. So if you’re looking for an easy way to get all of the game’s content, this is the package you’re looking for. Play it just in time to be let down by April’s new Mortal Kombat movie!

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter