Have a Nice, Wholesome Time With Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition for $35

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition (PS5 ) | $35 | Best Buy

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition (Xbox ) | $35 | Best Buy

Are you ready to play a nice, wholesome fighting game with your friends? Cool. I hope that works out for you! Anyways, Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition is on sale for $35, and it’s a game where you destroy a man’s skeleton until he dies. If you’re confused by all the different re-releases and DLC packs for the game, all you need to know is this: t he Ultimate Edition has it all. You’ll get Kombat Packs I and II, Shao Kahn , and the Aftermath expansion. So if you’re looking for an easy way to get all of the game’s content, this is the package you’re looking for. Play it just in time to be let down by April’s new Mortal Kombat movie!