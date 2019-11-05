It's all consuming.
Have a Magical Christmas With This $24 Harry Potter Pop-Up Advent Calendar

Ana Suarez
Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Christmas Pop-Up (Advent Calendar) | $24 | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Christmas Pop-Up (Advent Calendar) | $24 | Amazon

Okay, so it isn’t actually Christmas yet. But, for many people, the Christmas season has officially begun now that it is November. If you’re looking for ways to feel festive this holiday season, you’re going to want this Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Christmas Pop-Up (Advent Calendar). It is currently marked down by $16 on Amazon.

This calendar is a little different from the other Harry Potter calendars we’ve opened so far. There aren’t toys inside of each day, instead, there are little ornaments. They can either be hung on the pop-up tree in the book or your actual Christmas tree.

