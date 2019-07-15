Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Prime Day is a great time to make purchases for the home that will improve your life, but that—let’s be honest here—can feel like a drag to have to buy. Like, no one really wants to drop a bunch of money on a vacuum when there are Vejas to be bought! But a good vacuum can be surprisingly joy-making, and you’re going to need dish soap anyway, so I’ll be here rounding up the best Prime Day deals on cleaning and organizing products, so you can stock up and still have some money left over to buy those cool new sneakers.



Vacuums

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’ve longed to own a Dyson, this is the time to make your dreams a reality: This cordless stick vacuum is a JOY to use (I have two. I have problems.) It’s lightweight, super powerful, and can be stored in a wall-mounted holster for easy access.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

People love their robot vacs and come to think of them as family — my robot vac’s name is Christine — but they can be incredibly pricey. The ECOVACS DEEBOT gets good reviews and it’s discounted for Prime Day by over $100 so grab one now. And start thinking of names!



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The eufy robot vac is lower priced than the ECOVACS robot, and is a good option if most of your flooring is hardwood or tile, since it doesn’t perform as well on carpet.



Laundry & Clothing Care

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

CHI is mostly known as a hair styling product brand, but the same ironing technology that can flatten hair is now available to flatten your wrinkly clothes.

Laundry boosters, which are used in the wash in addition to regular detergent, perform all kinds of functions, including and especially stain removal. Clorox 2 is a stain removal product that works on bright and dark clothing without causing fading, the way stain removers with optical brighteners can.

I don’t often recommend chlorine bleach for laundry purposes, but from time to time good old bleach is the right choice for brightening up whites that have gotten stained or gone dingy. But liquid bleach is dicey to use because if it splashes on the clothes you’re wearing, it can cause color loss; bleach crystals solve that problem.

Bedroom

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’ve longed for a weighted blanket to help soothe your tattered nerves, long no more: This 20 lb blanket will chill you out — literally, since it also has cooling properties.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Do you need new pillows? You probably need new pillows because pillows need to be washed and eventually replaced more often than anyone is doing so.



Image: Amazon

As long as you’re upgrading your bedding, how about a mattress protector? This bamboo protector has deep pockets, so it will fit over a mattress as well as a mattress topper, and it’s waterproof, so you won’t have to worry about a water/coffee/wine spill ruining your mattress.



Kitchen

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Steam mops are tricky animals in that … they’re not actually that great. UNLESS you have a home with a lot of tile flooring, in which case get yourself a steam mop!



Clorox Wipes make cleaning up while cooking super easy, and they have loads of uses outside the kitchen as well. The wipes with micro-scrubbers, for example, are the perfect thing for keeping sneakers clean.

If you’re planning to throw a big party, or do some major yardwork, or undertake a garage clean out, these are the trash bags you’ll want to have on hand. They’re extra strong, so they won’t split or tear under the weight of bottles or sticks or whatever weird stuff you find lurking in that garage.

For every day use, the Glad tall kitchen trash bags are great (these are literally what I use) and you’ll need them, so you might as well stock up while they’re on sale!

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If your food storage containers have seen better days — they’re stained, they smell, they’ve become warped from too much time in the dishwasher — this set of 20 partitioned containers is a good chance to start fresh.

If divided meal prep containers aren’t exactly what you need, the ubiquitous Glad storage containers are the perfect alternative. This variety pack features four different size containers, all of which are freezer-, microwave- and dishwasher-safe.