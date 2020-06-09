It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Have a Cute Cookout With a $30 Mini Cuisinart Charcoal Grill

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon Deals
174
Save
Charcoal Grill | $30 | Amazon
Charcoal Grill | $30 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Charcoal Grill | $30 | Amazon

If you’re stuck in a little apartment, don’t have proper outdoor space, and want to get into grilling for the summer I have a solution—a mini charcoal grill. Only $30, the Cuisineart Portable Grill can honestly get you those juicy burgers and ribs you’ve been dreaming about, and it’s only 14 inches! The grill is only two pounds, which means you can carry it with you to the park or even take it camping without it taking up much room. Grab it before it’s gone!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Download All the Switch Games to This $28 Mario-Approved 128GB MicroSD Card

What's the Best Cordless Vacuum?

Save $100 on a New MacBook Air

Slice and Dice Fruits & Veggies With a $25 Müeller Austria Slicer