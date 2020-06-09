Have a Cute Cookout With a $30 Mini Cuisinart Charcoal Grill

Charcoal Grill Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Charcoal Grill | $30 | Amazon



If you’re stuck in a little apartment, don’t have proper outdoor space, and want to get into grilling for the summer I have a solution—a mini charcoal grill. Only $30, the Cuisineart Portable Grill can honestly get you those juicy burgers and ribs you’ve been dreaming about, and it’s only 14 inches! The grill is only two pounds, which means you can carry it with you to the park or even take it camping without it taking up much room. Grab it before it’s gone!

Advertisement