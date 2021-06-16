It's all consuming.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Have a Comfy Cool Summer in These $15 Champion Cotton Tees

These classic crew necks are lightweight and durable

Champion Cotton Tees | $15 | Macy’s
Tees the season. As temperatures rise, a cool cotton tee can make all the difference in summer. We’ve covered Champion deals before and know that if their sweatshirts are quality, these are too. At 25% off, you can grab a few for a great price. This sale will run until June 20.

The cotton tee is perfect for anything really, and when they are made of soft materials, even better. This classic crew neck one is lightweight, durable, and comes in fourteen colors. They’re tag-free for comfort and have shoulder-to-shoulder taping to help prevent stretching to tearing; this is especially important if you wear them for sports or at the gym. All sizes are still available but we expect this sale to go very well.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

