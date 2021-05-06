Have a Comfy Cool Summer in These $12 Champion Cotton Tees

Champion Cotton Tees Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Champion Cotton Tees | $12 | Macy’s



Tees the se ason. A s temperatures rise, a cool cotton tee can make all the difference in spring and summer. We’ve covered Champion deals before and know that if their sweatshirts are quality, these are too. At 40% off, you can grab a few for a great price. This sale will run until May 11.

The cotton tee is perfect for anything really, and when they are made of soft materials, even better . This classic crew neck one is lightweight, durable, and comes in fourteen colors. They’re tag-free for comfort and have s houlder-to-shoulder taping to help prevent stretching to tearing; this is especially important if you w ear them for sports or at the gym. All sizes are still available but we expect this sale to go very well.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.