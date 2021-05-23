It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsCamping & Outdoors

Have a Backyard Bonfire in a Snap With 33% Off a Stainless Steel Solo Stove

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Save
Alerts
Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit with Stand | $280 | Amazon Gold Box
Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit with Stand | $280 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier

Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit with Stand | $280 | Amazon Gold Box

For Sunday only, snag a Solo Stove for just $280 on Amazon.

This stainless steel fire pit with stand is the perfect backyard companion this summer, as more and more people are turning to outdoor gatherings as we are still largely in the awkward transitioning back to indoor spaces opening up across the country.

Advertisement

Have people over outside instead of indoors! You can build a fire using small kindling to start before adding in logs to keep this Solo Stove going throughout the evening.

This backyard bonfire necessity is 33% off as a limited-time Amazon Gold Box deal, so it won’t be here tomorrow!

Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer