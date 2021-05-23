Have a Backyard Bonfire in a Snap With 33% Off a Stainless Steel Solo Stove

Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit with Stand Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit with Stand | $280 | Amazon Gold Box



For Sunday only, snag a Solo Stove for just $280 on Amazon.

This stainless steel fire pit with stand is the perfect backyard companion this summer, as more and more people are turning to outdoor gatherings as we are still largely in the awkward transitioning back to indoor spaces opening up across the country.

Have people over outside instead of indoors! You can build a fire using small kindling to start before adding in logs to keep this Solo Stove going throughout the evening.

This backyard bonfire necessity is 33% off as a limited -time Amazon Gold Box deal, so it won’t be here tomorrow!