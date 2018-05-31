Graphic: Erica Offutt

This all-terrain Mighty Max cart is here to help you lug around your cooler, chairs, furniture, sports equipment, and more for just $110 today.

With four off-road-ready wheels, an easy grip handle, an expandable flat bed frame (31" to 38"), and two bungee cords, this cart is ready to pull to up to 300 pounds of your stuff around, even on sand. When you’re not using it, the side gates fold down and the handle folds back for easy storage. Plus, you can loan it out to friends instead of actually being there to help them move (it’s probably more helpful, and will drink less of their beer anyway).

It’s just $110 today from Woot, that’s about a $40 discount from the usual. But this sale will only last until the end of the day or until it sells out, so don’t let this deal roll away from you.