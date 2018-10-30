Image: Amazon

Make your next dinner party into a true fiesta. This Gourmia GEGG1400 Electric Raclette — also known as the Table-Top Party Grill, also known as the Vertical Grilling Sombrero — is sure to be the centerpiece of any upcoming soirée. Even more reason to celebrate? It’s just $45 right now on Amazon.



The cone on top is meant for meats, while the bowl beneath will work for steaming veggies or warming a broth. Also, six included individual trays fit snuggly below for melted cheeses and dips. Meanwhile, the whole thing is nonstick for easy cleaning, and temperature is controlled with a simple knob. If you ask me, the cost of this interactive cooking experience is well worth your new reputation as party planner extraordinaire.

If you’re on the hunt for something more horizontal, though, this Gourmia GBQ330 Portable Charcoal Electric BBQ Grill will definitely get the job done for just $59, and would work well outdoors.