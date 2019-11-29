It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Hate Plain Water? Upgrade Your Hydration Station With a Discounted SodaStream Bundle

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
376
1
Save
SodaStream Gold Box | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

SodaStream Gold Box | Amazon

Do you hate drinking just plain old water? You don’t have to anymore! Pick up a discounted SodaStream during today’s Gold Box. You can make yourself a glass of fresh sparkling water in just seconds when you get a SodaStream. Each of the bundles in today’s sale includes a Co2 cylinder, a SodaStream bottle, and flavor drops.

Advertisement

Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale, and that means these prices are for today only, while supplies last.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Save Up to 54% On Rubbermaid and FoodSaver Gear In This Amazon Gold Box

Ditch Your Old Travel Coffee Mug and Get a New One During This Contigo Gold Box Sale

Organize All the New Cookware You Get For Christmas With This $16 Cabinet Rack

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts