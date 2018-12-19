Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’d think that AeroGarden deals grew on trees with Amazon’s behavior recently. We’ve seen a series of one-day deals on various models. But if I had to bet, I’d guess that today’s sale, which includes a bunch of different models, is a last gasp to sell as many as possible before Christmas, and we won’t see many more deals after this for awhile.



These things use seed pods, specially-designed lights, and aeroponics to automatically grow your favorite herbs, vegetables, and salad greens indoors, up to five times faster than in a “normal” garden. They’re great for apartment dwellers without access to a patch of soil, obviously, but they add a nice splash of green to any home.

Advertisement

Today only, prices start at just $75, so if you have any aspiring urban farmers on your holiday shopping list, you’ll want to harvest this deal while you can.