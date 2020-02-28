Harness the Power of Magnets With This Speks Sale

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Speks 2.5mm Magnetic Balls | $30 | Speks | Promo code GOLDDIGGER
It doesn’t matter how old you are, magnets are stupid fun. Speks 2.5mm Magnetic Balls make a terrific desk toy and right now, you can get 1000 Gold Speks for 40% off. Each package comes with a thousand little balls that you can smush and form them into whatever geometric or asymmetrical thing you want. Use promo code GOLDDIGGER to attract this discount to your shopping cart.
Note: It’s probably a good idea to skip these if you have kids... especially if they’re still prone to putting everything in their mouths.