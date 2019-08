Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $100 | Best Buy via eBay

Harman Kardon makes a lot of terrific audio products, and right now you can get this Onyx Studio 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for just $100. This speaker offers up room-filling sound and will last up to 8 hours of playtime unplugged. This current price is $70 off its regular going rate.