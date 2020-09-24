Hard Wiring Your Home Office? Pick Up Four 7-Foot Ethernet Cables for $7

7-Foot Ethernet Cables (4-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

7-Foot Ethernet Cables (4-Pack) | $7 | SideDeal

If you’re in a big household with lots of devices all leeching from the same Wi-Fi access point, you’ve no doubt run into some interference and speed issues here and there. The best remedy is to tether yourself to the source with an ethernet cable, giving you a direct drip feed of data packets that radio waves can’t touch. At SideDeal, you can snag a four pack of 7-foot ethernet cables for just $7. These CAT5e ethernet cables are nylon-braided and green as money, and at this length, your devices don’t have to huddle around the modem.