It's all consuming.
Happy WandaVision Day! Get a Scarlet Witch and Vision Figure 2-Pack for $30

Giovanni Colantonio
Image: GameStop
WandaVision is finally out today, bringing a new chapter of the MCU to Disney+. The visually creative show takes place after Avengers: Endgame and centers around Scarlet Witch and Vision, who are stuck in an alternate reality of TV tropes. It’s a bizarre premise that allows the show to pay homage to different sitcoms. If you watch it today and it immediately becomes your next TV obsession, GameStop has a convenient deal happening right now. You can a two pack of Scarlet Witch and Vision figures for $30. These figures come from the Marvel Legends series and are based off the heroes’ designs in Avengers: Infinity War. Pick this up if you want to keep Earth’s mightiest couple together forever.

