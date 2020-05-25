It's all consuming.
Happy Memorial Day! It's Time to Buy a Bidet at 15% Off

Elizabeth Henges
15% Off Bidets | TUSHY | Use code MEMDAY

When you think of Memorial Day, do you think of sitting on the toilet, taking a number two? No? Well, maybe you should. And while you’re thinking about it, you should SERIOUSLY reconsider your... cleaning routine. Bidets are, for some reason, a weird thing in the US, but it’s far cleaner and eco-friendly than toilet paper and wet wipes (please tell me you’re at least using wet wipes... please). But, today only, TUSHY is offering 15% off their bidets if you use the code MEMDAY at checkout.

This code works towards TUSHY’s two bidets. The TUSHY Classic is a single temperature bidet that’s super easy to install. With the code, it’s $76. The TUSHY Spa gives you an upgrade by warming the water you’re squirting on your butt, so that’s nice! The TUSHY Spa is now $101.

This sale only last until the end of the day, though, so hurry and purchase one now, and your nether regions will be squeaky clean soon.

