Happy Hour at Home With 5 Boxes of Cocktail Inspired Gummies

Smith & Sinclair Happy Hour Candy (5 Boxes ) | $19 | MorningSave



Happy Hours seems like a thing of years gone by, well at least ones in person. If you’re still participating in zoom get-togethers with coworkers add a little sneaky snack to the mix. This 5 pack of Happy Hour Candy combines the fun of a gummy with the fruity flavoring of some of your favorite cocktails.

Yes, these are non-alcoholic so it’s only mimicking a saucy experience . But you can totally crush these while on the clock and have no worries of running into booze laced mistakes. These 5 boxes are just $19 and each have their own theme. The Celebration Bag (2 of these ) has 4 bags each of Passion Fruit Mojito, Berry Daiquiri, and Spring Paloma. That’s quite a tropical combo. The Party Bag (also 2 boxes of this one ) has 4 bags each of Watermelon Margarita, Moscow Mule, and Gin & Tonic. A little more traditional. And then there is the Bubbles Bag (just 1 of this box) with 4 bags each of Berry Royale Mimosa, Pineapple Bellini, and Mandarin Spritz. As a prosecco lover, that box sounds divine . These could be the perfect afternoon treat or even the ideal adult-esque stocking stuffer.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.