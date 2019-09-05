Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary | $40 | Amazon

Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar | $39 | Amazon

Funko Fornite Advent Calendar | $40 | Amazon

Hello, it’s me, the resident Funko expert for Kinja Deals and The Inventory. You may remember last week we told you that the Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent Calendar is $40 on preorder? If Marvel isn’t your thing, that’s okay, what about Harry Potter? Surely everyone loves magic. If you’re a muggle that’s into gaming, we’ve got Fornite for you.

Advertisement

Right now, you can preorder the Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar for $39, and the Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent Calendar and Fornite Advent Calendar for $40. The Harry Potter and Marvel calendars are expected to ship on or around September 13 and Fornite will release around October 1. Get ‘em now before they jack up the prices for the holidays.