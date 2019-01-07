Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Standing drying racks are a laundry room eye sore — and draping moist delicates all over your furniture and floors is even worse. That’s where this aesthetically pleasing Whitmor Wall Mounted Drying Rack comes in, and today, it’s cheaper than we’ve ever seen before and on sale with a 5% off coupon.

The moisture-resistant wood frame can be easily mounted on some empty wall space, and it features three adjustable height levels. Once everything’s dry the rack can be folded back up into the wall, and not look totally offensive. Get one for your laundry room before this deal runs dry.

