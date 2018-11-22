Luminoodle 5' Rope Light With 4400mAh Battery | $25 | Amazon | Promo code 2LZCFK5F

Luminoodle reinvented what string lights can be, and you can string some up for the best price ever this Black Friday.

You can hang this 5' light from tree branches or tent poles with the built-in straps, attach them to your car with the built-in magnets, or even just ball them up and throw them in the included translucent bag to use as a lantern. The included 4400mAh battery will run it for about six hours, but it’ll run just fine off any other USB charger or battery pack if you need more light.

Just be sure to use promo code 2LZCFK5F to get it for $25, the best price ever.