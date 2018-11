Graphic: Shep McAllister

String up these trendy string lights in your backyard and make Pinterest proud. This 48-foot strand is completely weatherproof, so you can leave them up year-round. I’m personally not a huge fan of the white model (though they make sense for winter), but $25 is easily the best price we’ve ever seen on this popular AmazonBasics product.