It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Hang This Bougie Mini Pendant Lamp From Your Ceiling For $15

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
204
Save
Novogratz x Globe 1-Light Plug-In Exposed Pendant | $15 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Novogratz x Globe 1-Light Plug-In Exposed Pendant | $15 | Amazon

This bougie, hanging light bulb socket isn’t a lamp as you understand it, but it can add some unique charm to any room.

Advertisement

You just plug the 15' teal cord directly into an outlet, screw a compatible E26 bulb into the brass outlet, and hang it from your ceiling using the included hardware. It’s part rustic and utilitarian, part trendy, and all Pinterest-worthy. $15 is an all-time low, and down from the usual $20.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

This $8 Pocket Knife Has a Few Tricks Up Its Sleeve
Save $25 On the Best Looking Indoor Garden, And Grow Herbs and Veggies All Winter Long
Gear Up For Holiday Travel With This Discounted Hardsided Carry-On

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts