Hang Out With Scorbunny on This Red Hot $32 PowerA Switch Wireless Controller, Sobble and Grookey for $40

Quentyn Kennemer
It’s not enough to have gotten Scorbunny as your starter, use it to demolish the entirety of Pokemon Sword and Shield’s NPC population, and then proceed to spam it in raid battles because it now has the coolest G-Max form and hidden ability in the lands.

And walking around with your Cinderace at the Isle of Armor is cool and all, but you can’t bring your bunny obsession full circle until the little fiery furball is staring you dead in the face every time you play your Nintendo Switch. Let it accompany you on all your Switch adventures with this specially designed PowerA controller, which is only $32 when using exclusive discount code 20POWERA20 at Amazon.

  • Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.1
  • Features motion controls and mappable advanced gaming Buttons
  • Leds for player number, button mapping, and low battery warning
  • Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo and the Pokemon company International with a two-year warranty
P.S.: Though not as sweet as deal, you can also grab Sobble and Grookey for $40 using the same code! That’s 20POWERA20. 20POWERA20. 20POWERA20.

