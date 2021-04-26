Hang Out With Kiryu in The Yakuza Remastered Collection for $40

The Yakuza Remastered Collection (PS4) Screenshot : Sega

The Yakuza Remastered Collection (PS4) | $40 | Best Buy

Do you need a new best friend? Look no further than Kiryu, the hero of the Yakuza series. Kiryu is everything you want in a pal. He’s a big himbo who fights good. What else are you looking for? To befriend this perfect man, pick up The Yakuza Remastered Collection for $40 at Best Buy. This package contains remastered editions of Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 so it’s a good three-in-one combo. Naturally, you’ll probably want to check out Yakuza Kiwami and Kiwami 2 first, but you could always start at 3 and just have no context for why the game’s hero is a beach d ad. Embrace b each dad.