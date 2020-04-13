It's all consuming.
Hang Out in Your Backyard With Discounted Hammocks and Swings

Quentyn Kennemer
Chair Swings and Hammocks | $18-$80 | Woot
Just because many of us are on quarantine doesn’t mean we can’t go outside, even if “outside” is just that little plot of bonus land you call your backyard. If your house is like mine and the vegetation has been overrun by a vicious army of fire ants, however, then laying around in the grass simply won’t do. How about a hammock? They’re comfortable, relaxing, and Woot has them starting at $18 in a one-day sale. That price is for a 265-pound one-seater chair swing, but you can also get dual-adult 450-pound hammocks for $25. If you don’t have the luxury of perfectly-placed treets, you can buy a big spread model with an included hammock stand for $80. Now go and soak in all that glorious vitamin D.

