It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Handle Your Shaggy Shedder With the bObi Pet Robot Vacuum for a Lot Less

Sheilah Villari
bObsweep PetHair Robot Vacuum | $200 | Best Buy
bObi Pet Robot Vacuum | $200 | Best Buy

The bObi Pet Robot Vacuum is currently 77% off. This is a great deal if you have one or multiple shaggy shedding pets and floors crying out for care. It’s a lot to be constantly wiping, sweeping, vacuuming up fur, and even though we are at home more, it’s a chore no one wants to do. This Pet Vac is user-friendly with minimal buttons and easy to program. Like most robot vacuums, it knows when its battery is low and scurries back to the charging station so it won’t be left abandoned in the middle of an unfinished fur-filled room. Let this cute robo vac take away the headache of dander-covered floors and save $650 off its usual price too. They come in Scarlet and Silver (pictured above) as color options.

Free 2-day shipping on this item.

