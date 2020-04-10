It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Hamilton Beach Is Slashing Prices on HEPA Air Purifiers, Hand Mixers, Can Openers, and More

Gabe Carey
Graphic: Gabe Carey
25% off Select Stand Mixers, 20% off Can Openers, and More | Hamilton Beach

Looking to upgrade your housewares? There’s no better time like the present, especially considering Hamilton Beach has discounted its TrueAir HEPA air purifier by 15% using the promo code TrueAir15 at checkout and is offering 20% off select hand mixers (6 speed with and without Quickburst) using MIX20 as well as 20% off Sure Cut extra-tall and walk and cut can openers with CAN20, and 25% off stand mixers like this one and this one.

For a more digestible reading of these deals, take a look at the highlights below:

15% off TrueAir Compact Air Purifier

Promo code: TRUEAIR15 at checkout.
Expires: 4/19

20% off Select Hand Mixers

Promo code: MIX20

20% off Select Can Openers

Promo code: CAN20

25% off select Stand Mixers

Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

