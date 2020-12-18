Halo Infinite is Still a Year Away, So Get Halo 5: Guardians for $10 Instead

Halo 5: Guardians Image : Microsoft

Halo 5: Guardians | $10 | Best Buy



Well folks, Halo Infinite isn’t coming any time soon. After getting delayed earlier this year, Microsoft now says the anticipated first-person shooter is coming fall 2021. While we’re glad that Microsoft is taking its time and not rushing out an unfinished game, it’s a bit of a bummer for Series X owners who were hoping to get some next-gen Halo going soon. As a remedy to your heartache, Best Buy currently has Halo 5: Guardians on sale for $10. Sure, it’s not the flashy, next-gen game we’re all waiting for, but if you just absolutely need that Halo fix, this is a very cheap way to jump into a deathmatch . $10 is what you’d pay for a month of Game Pass, so it’s a rare instance where this is as good a value as just subscribing to the service to play a game.