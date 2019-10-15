Hadoken! Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Is Down to Just $18, Right Now

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Capcom Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (Nintendo Switch) | $18 | Walmart



Skip the overpriced retro console and pick up this $18 Capcom Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection instead. This particular collection includes 12 classic titles including: original Street Fighter, Street Fighter II, Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting, Super Street Fighter II, Super Street Fighter II: Turbo, Street Fighter Alpha, Street Fighter Alpha 2, Street Fighter Alpha 3, Street Fighter III, Street Fighter III: 2nd Impact and Street Fighter III: Third Strike.

Will you play all of those? Probably not. But you can and for a lot less than what you’d pay on Amazon ($39, btw.) Pick your Nintendo Switch copy up before stock runs out.