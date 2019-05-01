Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are a favorite of ours since they offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and Roku software.

If you want to upgrade to a larger set to watch Game of Thrones (or the equally excellent Barry,) the 65" unit is down to $794, an all-time low.

Oh, this deal is even sweeter if you have an Amazon Prime credit card. It’s one of those items that’ll net you 15% back in points. Pretty sweet right?