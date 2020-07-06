Gummy Enthusiasts Rejoice And Save 20% on this Five Pound Bag of Squishy Worms

5 Pound Bulk Bag Gummy Worms Graphic : Sheilah Villari

5 Pound Bulk Bag Gummy Worms | $20 | Amazon Gold Box



Black Forest is known for quality gummy based animals made with real fruit juice and I’ve been a fan for years. If you’ve got a bit of sweet tooth this deal is for you. Today grab $5 off this massive five-pound bag of gummy worms.

This squirmy wormy bag of squishy organic critters are USDA certified organic candies. They are made with real fruit juice which is probably why everything in the Black Forest family is so dang delicious . Do five pounds of gummy worms sound ridiculous ? Probably, but not if you have a few kids in your house or have a home filled with candy lovers. Split them up into appropriate serving sizes to ensure there isn’t a sugar overload and just remember to brush your teeth after.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.