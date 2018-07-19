Sparkling water is having a moment right now and if you’re just as addicted as the rest of us, you can pick up a 24 pack of Perrier Grapefruit from Amazon for under $14 today.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Sip On Some Sparkling Water For 57 Cents Per Bottle
Sparkling water is having a moment right now and if you’re just as addicted as the rest of us, you can pick up a 24 pack of Perrier Grapefruit from Amazon for under $14 today.