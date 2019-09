Graphic: Shep McAllister

Frito-Lay Baked & Popped Mix Variety Pack, 40 Count | $9 | Amazon | Clip the $4 coupon

Frito-Lay’s baked snacks trade a little bit of flavor for a lot less fat and calories, and you can get a 40-bag variety pack for just $9 today by clipping the $4 coupon. The fact that they’re healthier definitely means you can eat two of them at once too; those are the rules.