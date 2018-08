Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

GTA V is over five years old (ugh), but it’s still getting updates and insane, over-the-top mods that keep it feeling fresh. If you somehow don’t own a copy, it’s down to $17 right now on PS4 and Xbox One.