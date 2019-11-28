It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

GrowlerWorks Lets You Keep a Gallon of Keg-Fresh Beer on Hand for $109

Corey Foster
Filed to:Kinja Deals
79
Save
GrowlerWerks Stainless Steel uKeg Carbonated Growler, 128 oz | $109 | Amazon
Graphic: Corey Foster
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

GrowlerWerks Stainless Steel uKeg Carbonated Growler, 128 oz | $109 | Amazon

Advertisement

Avid homebrewers and beer aficionados will immediately recognize that $108.88 is the lowest price ever for GrowlerWorks’ 128oz. (one gallon) CO2 pressurized growler system.

While the harsh truth is that you’re unlikely to save money buying craft beer from the tap, you could be serving up and enjoying keg-fresh beer (be it yours or from a local brewery) while your chump friends are still nursing bottles and cans.

Sláinte!

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

This Adorable $19 Cuphead Construction Set Isn't LEGO, But It Is Adorable

Save $350 on the Canon EOS Rebel T6 Camera Kit

Get Anker's True Wireless Earbuds, Now Just $30

About the author

Corey Foster
Corey Foster

Contributor and Researcher, Kinja Deals at the Inventory

EmailTwitterPosts