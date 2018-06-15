Graphic: Erica Offutt

Expand your plant family with this planter sale from AllModern*. There’s a good variety to pick from, with big ones for outdoor gardens, tall, decorative concrete ones, and smaller ones for houseplants. Just be sure to enter promo code GREEN at checkout to save 15%, and you’ll get free shipping on orders over $50.

*If you’ve never heard of AllModern before, it’s a sister site of Wayfair that, as you may have guessed, features more modern designs. Speaking of Wayfair, don’t forget to check out the clearance weekend sale.