You don’t need a yard, or even any gardening skills to grow your own food at home; you just need one of these countertop gardens. These fully-integrated, soil-free indoor gardens can grow herbs, vegetables, salad greens, and flowers up to five times faster than regular soil, and this AeroGarden 7 is on sale today.



You simply pop in the seed pods, pour in some water, occasionally add nutrients, and the machine does the rest. This one has accommodations for seven plants and includes enough seed pods to get you started. Although we’ve seen this particular garden get down to $90, today’s price at $100 is still a good discount from the usual $120.