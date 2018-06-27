Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

You don’t need a yard, or even any gardening skills to grow your own food at home; you just need one of these Click and Grow countertop gardens. Woot is selling the Smart Garden 3 for the lowest price we’ve ever seen, just $60.

To start growing, you simply pop in the seed pods, pour in some water, plug into a power outlet, and the machine does the rest - even alerting you when it needs more water. As you may have guessed, the Smart Garden 3 has accommodations for three plants, and it includes enough seed pods to get you started with a full garden. You can take your pick between three different colors, while supplies last. These also make great gifts.