Grow Your Own Herb Garden With Ease Thanks to This Discounted AeroGarden

Tercius
AeroGarden Bounty Basic | $160 | Amazon
AeroGarden Bounty Basic | $160 | Amazon

Get the freshest herbs possibly by growing them yourself with this $160 AeroGarden Bounty Basic. This in-home gardening system is completely soil free and promises to grow salad greens, peppers and more faster than normal thanks to its energy-efficient LEDs.

Suffice to say, you don’t have to be a genius to get this to work. Just leave it alone, let it do its thing, and you’d basically be growing money. You *can’t* fuck it up.

This bad boy can grow up to 9 plants (up to 24" tall) and is down to its lowest price ever. Just remember that this price is only available today, or until sold out.  

