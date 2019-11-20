Grow Your Own Herb Garden With Ease Thanks to This Discounted AeroGarden

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
AeroGarden Bounty Basic | $160 | Amazon
Get the freshest herbs possibly by growing them yourself with this $160 AeroGarden Bounty Basic. This in-home gardening system is completely soil free and promises to grow salad greens, peppers and more faster than normal thanks to its energy-efficient LEDs.
Suffice to say, you don’t have to be a genius to get this to work. Just leave it alone, let it do its thing, and you’d basically be growing money. You *can’t* fuck it up.
This bad boy can grow up to 9 plants (up to 24" tall) and is down to its lowest price ever. Just remember that this price is only available today, or until sold out.