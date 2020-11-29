It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Grow Your Own Greens Indoors With the AeroGarden Harvest at 43% Off

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Filed to:Blyber Weekend
Blyber Weekend
AeroGarden Harvest 360 | $85 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
If you live in an apartment where there’s little chance of growing some vegetables, the AeroGarden could scratch this itch easily.

It looks like a pot at first glance, but once you start dropping the seeds into the machine, it helps guide you in taking care of the plants, from adding water and plant food to making sure its LED lights are on when needed.

It’s a very smart, sleek design that makes it look like a futuristic plant pot. At just $85 you may be tempted to buy two of these, just to grow different vegetables as we approach Christmas. There may even be time to grow some to eat at the Christmas table.

