It's all consuming.
Subscribe
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsGrooming

Grow a Majestic Mane With This $13 Beard Growth Kit

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBeards
1.9K
3
Save
Vikicon Beard Growth Kit | $13 | Amazon | Promo code ISQYWOFT
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

Vikicon Beard Growth Kit | $13 | Amazon | Promo code ISQYWOFT

In a glorious turn of societal norms, the beard has become widely celebrated, and rightfully so. There’s nothing like a thick patch of hair flowing freely from your chin’s follicles, and some of us just don’t look right without one. If you’re ready to grow yours out, get some help with the Vikicon Beard Growth Kit. It’s normally $30 at Amazon, but promo code ISQYWOFT chops 57% off for a grand total of just $13. In the box are balm and oil made from natural ingredients and a derma roller to massage in all those nutrients. A mighty beard can fill you with confidence, energy, and the overall essence of life, so why haven’t you bought one yet?

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Buy the Apple TV (4th Generation) for $135 Shipped [Exclusive]

What's the Best Juicer?

Tuesday's Best Deals: C9 Champion Gold Box, 1500A Car Jump Starter, Apple TV, Ninja 2-in-1 Slow Cooker, and More

Here Are Some Amazing Korean Skincare Products Under $25