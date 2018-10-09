Photo: Groupon

If you live near a Sam’s Club, but the membership fee has scared you off from joining, this might change your tune. Groupon is currently selling two Sam’s Club membership packages, plus a bunch of extras, for significant discounts.



Here’s what you can choose from:

$35 for a new One-Year Sam’s Club Membership Package



This membership package includes:

One-year Sam’s Club membership ($45 value)

Complimentary membership card for a spouse or other household member

$10 eGift Card valid online or in-club

$15 eGift Card for purchases on SamsClub.com

Free Fruit Party Tray ($19.98 value)

$45 for a new One-Year Sam’s Club Membership Package ($114.96 value)



This membership package includes:

One-year Sam’s Club membership ($45 value)

Complimentary membership card for a spouse or other household member

$20 eGift Card valid online or in-club

$15 eGift Card for purchases on SamsClub.com

Free Fruit Party Tray ($19.98 value)

Free Gourmet Sampler Cheesecake ($14.98 value)

If you use the gift cards and free items, they’re basically paying you to get a Sam’s Club membership here.