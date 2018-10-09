Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
If you live near a Sam’s Club, but the membership fee has scared you off from joining, this might change your tune. Groupon is currently selling two Sam’s Club membership packages, plus a bunch of extras, for significant discounts.
Here’s what you can choose from:
$35 for a new One-Year Sam’s Club Membership Package
This membership package includes:
- One-year Sam’s Club membership ($45 value)
- Complimentary membership card for a spouse or other household member
- $10 eGift Card valid online or in-club
- $15 eGift Card for purchases on SamsClub.com
- Free Fruit Party Tray ($19.98 value)
$45 for a new One-Year Sam’s Club Membership Package ($114.96 value)
This membership package includes:
- One-year Sam’s Club membership ($45 value)
- Complimentary membership card for a spouse or other household member
- $20 eGift Card valid online or in-club
- $15 eGift Card for purchases on SamsClub.com
- Free Fruit Party Tray ($19.98 value)
- Free Gourmet Sampler Cheesecake ($14.98 value)
If you use the gift cards and free items, they’re basically paying you to get a Sam’s Club membership here.