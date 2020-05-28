It's all consuming.
Grilltastic's $39 Steam Cleaner Gets Your Grill Primed for July 4th BBQs

Quentyn Kennemer
For many, Memorial Day was the first big BBQ day of the season, but you know it doesn’t stop there. The 4th of July will be even bigger, and all that char from the burgers you burnt won’t clean itself. You don’t have to scrub your arm off for the job, though. Just pick up a Grilltastic steam cleaner for $39 at MorningSave, which excretes steam over a sturdy stainless steel bristle to exile all the grease and grime from your life.

