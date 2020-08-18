Grilling or Air Frying, the Ninja Foodi Does It All for $160, Today Only

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fryer Image : Ninja

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fryer | $160 | Amazon Gold Box

Ignacia’s BBQ ribs made me regret not making a Ninja Foodi my air fryer of choice. I love my Corsori smart fryer, but don’t make that mistake. The Ninja Foodi has grilling, air frying, roasting, baking, and dehydrating functions packed into one sleek unit. Today only, Amazon is offering one for your kitchen at a nice $160 price.

This is the smaller 4-quart model, which doesn’t have quite as many functions as Ignacia’s—it’s missing slow and pressure cooking—but for simpler needs, this’ll get you by just fine.