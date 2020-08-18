It's all consuming.
Grilling or Air Frying, the Ninja Foodi Does It All for $160, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fryer | $160 | Amazon Gold Box
Image: Ninja
Ignacia’s BBQ ribs made me regret not making a Ninja Foodi my air fryer of choice. I love my Corsori smart fryer, but don’t make that mistake. The Ninja Foodi has grilling, air frying, roasting, baking, and dehydrating functions packed into one sleek unit. Today only, Amazon is offering one for your kitchen at a nice $160 price.

This is the smaller 4-quart model, which doesn’t have quite as many functions as Ignacia’s—it’s missing slow and pressure cooking—but for simpler needs, this’ll get you by just fine.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

