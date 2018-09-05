Graphic: Shep McAllister

Cuisinart’s 3-in-1 Griddler is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances you can own, and it can be yours today for just $51, the best price since last year’s holiday season.



If you aren’t familiar with this amazing little gadget, it’s a surprisingly large indoor grill, a griddle, and a panini press, all rolled into one. I’ve owned it for over a year, and I use it on a weekly basis.

Why stop with just a griddle, grill, and panini press? Add the optional waffle iron plates to your cart, and get even more use out of your new toy.