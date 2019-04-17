Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Grenco G Pen Elite was already one of the best ground material vaporizers for the money at its usual $120 according to both Gizmodo and The Wirecutter, but now, you can get it for just $72 right now during the company’s sitewide 4/20 sale, in addition to deep discounts on the company’s other vapes and accessories.



For an absurdly cheap $54, you can also opt for the smaller G Pen Pro, which should perform similarly, but with a smaller chamber capacity and less precise temperature adjustment. Hell, $25 will get you the G Pen Nova, which works with both ground material and concentrates despite being barely thicker than a cigarette. Either way, these deals aren’t available for long, so get in before they go up in a puff of smoke.

